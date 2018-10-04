Weekly calendar: October 4, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free. Terri Piccozzi (631) 379-4378.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

Feed the birds, offers bird lovers the opportunity to learn how to attract and identify birds at Mashomack Preserve from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

Over the Hill, a softball game fundraiser for the Shelter Island Little League teams will be played at Fiske Field at 2 p.m. All those 35 years or older interested in playing can call Ed Brown at (631) 749-0964 or Chuck Kraus at (631) 749-0924. SALT and the Flying Goat Restaurant are sponsors. The Shelter Island Lions Club will be sponsoring a free BBQ for the players and the fans. Rain date is Monday, October 8.

Violin/piano concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Jolente de Maeyer on violin and Nikolaas Kende on piano in performance. 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donation appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

Scallops, the Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 63rd Annual Scallop Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for youth (includes all Shelter Island School students), available at the Library or online at shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner. For details, reservations or group purchases call (631) 209-7452 or e-mail [email protected]

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

Concert, the Perlman Music Program returns for the 4th Annual Chamber Music Retreat with faculty and alumni at 4:30 p.m. It concludes the season with music masterworks by Brahms, Beethoven, Borodin, Dvorak, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert at the PMP Clark Arts Center at 73 Shore Rd. Free and open to the public, Virtuoso Society members may request priority seating.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Spooky crafts, at the Shelter Island Library at 2:30 p.m. Visit the library to assemble some Halloween inspired crafts that you can take home or use to help decorate the youth area.

Library book club, gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 5 p.m. to discuss “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson. “Gilead” is the winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize in fiction and is the story of John Ames, a 77-year-old pastor who is writing an account of his life and his family history to leave to his young son after he dies.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Sensory exploration, at the Shelter Island Library offers kids the opportunity to dress for a mess and play with multiple tactile and sensory stations.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

Game zone, offers long games or quick games at the Shelter Island Library. Get your game on and be competitive with our massive amount of board games at 2:30 p.m.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Global Health Issues.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

Bowling tourney, to support the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center will take place at the American Legion on from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The event will also offer football pool, snacks and beer by Montauk Brewing Co. Babysitting will be available for an additional charge, tickets are $40 for adults.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

Friday fun, gives kids the opportunity to battle their friends and reign supreme in Super Smash Bros and other Wii games at 2:30 p.m. at the Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, will feature librarian Nola Thacker with Three Dog Nights. Ms. Thacker will take a light-hearted look at the role canine companions play in some memorable romance novels. Thacker herself is a prolific author.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

Colorful Cutouts, will feature Henri Matisse. See amazing swimmers, acrobats and more in colorful abstract cutouts by Matisse. Then create large scale collages using colorful cutout paper shapes. Capture your happiness in art. Registration required, $5 for materials.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 9: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

October 9: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 9: Planning board, 7 p.m.

October 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 15: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.