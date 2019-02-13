BY JOHN MILLER

To the great relief of music-starved Islanders, the Shelter Island Friends of Music will commence its 2019 Season on Sunday, February 17 at 3 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church.

The first concert will star the acclaimed piano-clarinet duo of Misuzu Tanaka and Maksim Shtrykov. Ms. Tanaka, our pianist, was born in London and has earned degrees from Juilliard and the University of Michigan. Meanwhile Mr. Shtrykov, from Belarus, also holds a master of music degree from Juilliard and is a prize winner of multiple clarinet competitions throughout Europe.

Since they first began their collaboration, they have appeared at the Leipzig Gewandhaus and at Carnegie Hall. And recently they released their first album, “Episodes,” with the music of Brahms and Saint-Saens. Their very inventive program should interest listeners of both exotic and familiar composers. It will also include concert fantasies on both Bizet’s “Carmen” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

The event will conclude with an artist meet-and-greet and a wine, cheese and cookie extravaganza in the fellowship hall. Admission is a free-will donation at the door. Visit us at ShelterIslandFriendsofMusic.org or Facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

