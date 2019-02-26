Community

100 days of school

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTOS
Pictured are Elizabeth Weslek, Regina Weisenberg, Michelle Martinez, Emily Shepherd, Cynthia Hatchet, Rafael Carbajal, Eliza McCarthy, Emily Lupo, William Marshall, Johnny Gurney and Charlotte James.

On Wednesday, February 13, Shelter Island School’s students and teachers celebrated the 100th Day of School. Elementary students and teachers celebrated by dressing up as if they were 100 years old.

Meanwhile, students in pre-K through 3rd grade in physical education classes were challenged to balance a bean bag for 100 seconds, gallop around the gym 100 times, toss and catch a ball for 100 seconds, do 10 different yoga poses for 10 seconds each and run in place for 100 seconds. They all earned certificates for either completing the challenge or attempting it.

Lily Potter looking like an centenarian.

Teachers Jessica Nardi and Elizabeth Eklund got in the spirit too.

The kids post workout.

Students smile proudly with their rewards.

