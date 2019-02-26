100 days of school

On Wednesday, February 13, Shelter Island School’s students and teachers celebrated the 100th Day of School. Elementary students and teachers celebrated by dressing up as if they were 100 years old.

Meanwhile, students in pre-K through 3rd grade in physical education classes were challenged to balance a bean bag for 100 seconds, gallop around the gym 100 times, toss and catch a ball for 100 seconds, do 10 different yoga poses for 10 seconds each and run in place for 100 seconds. They all earned certificates for either completing the challenge or attempting it.

