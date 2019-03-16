Foundation funds ambulance bay heating system

The bays where ambulances are parked at EMS headquarters often see temperatures of 56 to 58 degrees — temperatures too cold to protect some medications and equipment.

But thanks to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, that’s not going to be the case much longer.

EMT Mark Kanarvogel presented a check for $11,400 to Supervisor Gary Gerth at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that will pay for heating equipment in the bay area.

The Foundation raises money largely from contributions and is able to provide funds for similar projects through the year to offset the costs town taxpayers would otherwise have to bear.

In January the foundation contributed $60,000 for a new ambulance when it is next needed.

Contributions made payable to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

[email protected]

