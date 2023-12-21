Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 21, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Love and support

To the Editor:

Bless you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support of my people during our time of struggle (“Bringing light to banish darkness,” Dec. 14).

My cup runneth over with gratitude.

LEAH FRIEDMAN, Shelter Island

What’s the rush?

To the Editor:

Congratulations to our newly elected Town Board members, Amber Brach-Williams, Benjamin Dyett and Albert Dickson. We expect they’ll live up to their campaign promises: listening to the public, working in consensus and finding the best — not most expedient — answers for the town’s challenges.

In January, we’ll have a Town Board of four, because of Ms. Brach-Williams becoming supervisor and her Board seat becoming vacant. Everyone agrees that the selection of a replacement to serve out her Board member term is important and could have a huge impact on the Town.

So why the rush? Why have Town officials have given the public less than three weeks — in the middle of the holidays — to submit letters of interest for this? In normal processes, employers spend several months looking for the right candidate to fill important roles and broadly solicit applications.

This “vacant seat” issue was totally foreseeable. How can it be the first agenda item and be so crucial to address right now, but was never a key campaign point? People should be given time to learn about this, consider the responsibilities and submit well-prepared submissions. I’ve never seen an organization seek board members in such a quick, non-comprehensive fashion.

It is unconscionable to do this in the middle of the holiday season when people are focused on their families, holiday travel and observing important religious and cultural events. I urge the town to extend the deadline for submissions to January 31 so every interested candidate can be considered .

Similarly, the Town Board shouldn’t conduct important meetings between Christmas and New Year’s when many people are away, as they’re currently planning. The only folks who need to make major decisions like this or create deadlines during the holidays are understaffed retailers and maybe Santa, if he’s got sick elves or reindeer.

William DERROUGH, Shelter Island

All people

To the Editor:

I write this with the humble sincerity.

It saddens me that we hesitate to use the word Christmas during this blessed season. Merry Christmas has become offensive and replaced with “The Holidays”. A sad example: The school Christmas concert now recognized as The Holiday Concert — sad. Why have we become so intimidated by this Woke agenda?

After all there wouldn’t be the “Holidays” if not for the birth of Jesus Christ — John 3-16-17.

The Christmas and Easter seasons must be treated with reverence, by people of all races, religions and creed. This time is so important for family and friends. For unity to reflect and regroup to thank God for our many blessings.

Saying the “Holidays” may be a nice gesture, I get it, but keep in mind the true reason for the season. Keep praying.

Wishing all a peaceful Christmas Season and a safe, hopeful New Year.

TOM YOUNG, Shelter Island

Care and compassion

To the Editor:

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Shelter Island nutritional program staff, the Shelter Island Police Department and the Shelter Island Ambulance team.

I was able to receive care and compassion from professional staff.

Thank you for your quick response and helping hands on Dec. 13.

GIOVANNA KETCHAM, Shelter Island