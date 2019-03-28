Island calendar: March 28, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class: Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo: Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga: For ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba: With Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Community supper: St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Defensive driving: A DMV-approved class for drivers of all ages with instructor John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency at the Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $45, payable day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042. Bring lunch or snacks.

Tree huggers: Join the Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour at Mashomack Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. Offers a rare chance to explore the interior areas of the Preserve by truck and hike. View different forest types and find tall tulip trees, a huge white oak, a healthy elm tree and an American chestnut. (631) 749-4219.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Tai chi: With certified instructor Denise Gillies for all levels at the Library at 5:30 p.m. $7 per class. Register: (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Driving safety: An AARP Driver Safely Class will take place at the Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: AARP members, $20; non members $25. Register: (631) 749-1059.

Book club: Discuss “Defending Jacob” by William Landay at the Library at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Tai chi: With certified instructor Denise Gillies for all levels at the Library at 5:30 p.m. $7 per class. Register: (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Seed library: The Library’s seed library opens for the season at 5:30 p.m. Poet, farmer and educator Scott Chaskey and Layton Guenther, farm manager at Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, will speak about the work they do and the importance of saving and sharing heirloom seeds.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Friday Night Dialogues: The Library hosts the Shelter Island Poetry Project presenting Always Marry an April Girl as its Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. Curator Bliss Morehead has uncovered poems that reflect April in all its complexity to celebrate Poetry Month with a reading that ranges from the rowdy to gracious, from cruel to tender.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Music fun: The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. PMP alumna violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories. Afterwards, young audience members can enjoy an “instrument petting zoo.”

Film: Documentaries at the Library celebrates National Library Week with “Ex Libris” about the New York Public Library from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Hay Beach Spring Meeting: At St. Mary’s Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gordon Gooding, chair of the Community Land Preservation Fund, speaking on its goals, acquisition process, water quality, a list of the current properties and their locations and future plans. All residents of Hay Beach are welcome.

Folk concerts: Sylvester Manor presents traditional folk band Les Poules a Colin in the Manor House music room for two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. The band sings in both French and English honoring traditional folk music while taking it somewhere new. Admission: $30 in advance; $35 at the door. sylvestermanor.org.

Amorous amphibians: Spring Ponds and Amorous Amphibians at Mashomack Preserve at 7 p.m. offers the opporunity to listen to the evening chorus of spring peepers as the frogs claim their territory. Look for masses of eggs from salamanders and toads along the shores of Sanctuary Pond (631) 749-4219.

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents pianist Peter Dugan, guest host of National Public Radio, “From the Top.” At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. peterduganpiano.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

PMP recital: The Perlman Music Program offers its Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series at 2:30 p.m. with Alice Ivy-Pemberton on violin with pianist Jun Cho at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: (212) 877-5045, [email protected]

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Book club: The Library’s Mystery Book Club reads and discusses “Hard Rain” by Janwillem Van de Wetering at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Cookbook club: The Library’s Cookbook Club will gather for A Birth Date Party at 5:30 p.m. Guests will make the most popular recipe from their birth year.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

April 13: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

April 16: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

April 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

May 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

May 20: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments