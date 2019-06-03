The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 20, 2019, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Carlos R. Abelano of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, covering failure to keep right, fined $107 plus $93 surcharge.

Steven P. Bartilucci of Shelter Island, to 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, covering a turn signal violation, fined $207 plus $93.

Stuart Daccus of Riverhead, to a license plate violation, fined $32 plus $93; also to no safety glass, fined $37 plus $63.

Milvia Y. Duarte Veliz of Hampton Bays, to unlicensed driving, which covered a license plate violation, fined $207 plus $93.

Evelyn N. Lopez Alvarez of Montauk, to a stop sign violation, covering no safety glass, fined $75 plus $25.

Yerlin Marin of Amagansett, to failure to signal, which covered no inspection certificate, fined $32 plus $93.

John A. Osomo Granda of Shelter Island, to license plate and equipment violation, fined $32 plus $93.

Linda Sargente of Shelter Island, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Calin M. Uilecan of Southampton, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Markus Winter of Shandaken, New York, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

A bench warrant was continued for Roger J. Makowski of South Jamesport on charges of petit larceny, criminal trespass and criminal possession of stolen property. Bail of $1,000 was forfeited.

Thirteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, six at the request of defendants or their attorneys and seven at the request of the court.

