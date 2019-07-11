EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Decisions: The Library hosts Great Decisions: Rethinking the Nuclear Framework at 5:30 p.m. As traditional nuclear powers debate what to do with aging stockpiles, the existing nuclear order faces new challenges from countries such as Iran and North Korea.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Exhibit: Plein Air artists’ paintings from the last five years will be on display in the Shelter Island Town Hall Meeting Room from 1 to 3 p.m. Take a look at the other Taylor’s Island artwork on display including graphic art, ceramics, photographs and quilting, while enjoying beverages and snacks with the artists and friends of Taylor’s Island.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

Book signing: Renowned osprey researcher Alan Poole will sign his newly published book “Ospreys: The Revival of a Global Raptor” at Mashomack Preserve from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dr. Poole will talk about his decades of research. Held at the Mashomack Manor House. Reservations: (631) 749-1001.

Folk rock: The Library’s Friday Night Dialogues features David Browne presenting “Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The Wild, Definitive Saga of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup” at 7 p.m. Folk rock legends Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young had a short-lived but brilliant existence as a quartet. Mr. Browne did extensive archival research as well as new interviews with band members and their circles to chronicle the band’s beginnings, the genius that each member contributed and the ego-driven feuds that split them up. Mr. Browne will talk about this fast-paced and comprehensive history of the group that produced classics such as “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Ohio” and many more.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Hospice: A hospice workshop will be offered at the Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to noon and will include Pastor Bob Griffin, who is chaplain to East End Hospice patients and representatives of East End Hospice. It is free, although donations are appreciated. To register, people should call Karen Tudor at 631-749-0805, extension 5.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Community day: Sylvester Manor is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mashomack Preserve staff will join forces with the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm as guest naturalists. Learn the connections between these two iconic Shelter Island properties and how human activity has shaped the flora and fauna of Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Music and Fireworks: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7 p.m. at Crescent Beach before the Shelter Island Fireworks display. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Fireworks: The Shelter Island Fireworks in honor of Independence Day by Grucci will blast off from a barge off Crescent Beach between 9 and 9:45 p.m.

Book club: The Library’s Cookbook Club will gather to celebrate the theme “homegrown” at 5:30 p.m. From local waters to local gardens, enjoy what the Island has to offer. Bring a dish that reminds you of summer and the Island’s fishing, clamming, farming and home garden heritage.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Musical fun: The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun at 2 p.m. under the tent at the Library. PMP invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories followed by an “instrument petting zoo.” Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Exhibit: Explore 300 years of history in one work of art from 4 to 6 p.m. during the opening reception of DIMONscape of Havens House, an interactive artwork by artist Roz Dimon commissioned by The Shelter Island Historical Society for The Shelter Island History Center. RSVP by July 11 to [email protected] Space is limited. Featuring hors d’oeuvres and snacks for kids. Free. Donations appreciated.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Crafts: Create sand art during Tent Week at the Library at 6 p.m. Bring your creative hats and use the Library’s tools to create your very own piece of sand art using a variety of colored sands.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 13: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

August 12: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

August 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

August 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

