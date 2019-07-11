Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

MARKET

The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center.

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, July 11, Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND EXHIBIT

Plein Air artists’ paintings from the last five years will be on display in the Shelter Island Town Hall Meeting Room on Friday, July 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. View other Taylor’s Island artwork including graphic art, ceramics, photographs and quilting, while enjoying refreshments with artists and friends of Taylor’s Island.

HAPPY HOUR IN NATURE

Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

OSPREY AUTHOR

Renowned osprey researcher Alan Poole will sign his newly published book “Ospreys: The Revival of a Global Raptor” at Mashomack Preserve on Friday, July 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Dr. Poole will talk about his decades of research. Held at the Mashomack Manor House. Reservations: (631) 749-1001.

HOSPICE WORKSHOP

A hospice workshop will be offered at the Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 13, between 9 a.m. and noon and will include Pastor Bob Griffin, who is chaplain to East End Hospice patients and representatives of East End Hospice. It is free, although donations are appreciated. To register, people should call Karen Tudor at 631-749-0805, extension 5.

CLAY STUDIO TOUR

The Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons, Inc. is hosting the annual Back Roads Clay Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, featuring work by Lora Lomuscio, a Shelter Island potter. The two-day tour includes 10 ceramics studios and 16 artists from Water Mill to East Hampton. For details and a list of participating studios and potters, visit backroadsclaystudiotour.com.

MUSIC & FIREWORKS

The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert on Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Crescent Beach before the Shelter Island Fireworks display. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FIREWORKS

The Shelter Island Fireworks by Grucci honoring Independence Day take place off Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 13 from 9 to 9:45 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

MUSICAL FUN

The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. under the tent at the Library. PMP invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories followed by an “instrument petting zoo.” Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Friends of the Library presents Under the Tent’s third annual Suds & Song featuring music from the Erich Collins Carey Band on Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Craft beer, prosecco, food and dessert will be available. Tickets available at the Library for $40 in advance or $45 at the event.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English with conversations in both languages during Intercambio at the Shelter Island Library with Teri Piccozzi on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Featuring light refreshments.

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Tickets are available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

SILVER BEACH MEETING

The Annual Meeting of the Silver Beach/Shelter Island Associations, also known as the Silver Beach Association, will be held on Sunday July 21 at the Center Fire House at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches, salad, cake and liquid refreshments will be provided by the SBA. Suggested donation: $5 per person.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island Blood Drive will take place Thursday, July 25 at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road in the meeting room from 2 to 8 p.m. Register: Judy Meringer, (631) 749-0291, [email protected] Donors receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

STORY THYME

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

SHAKESPEARE

The Library hosts Shakespeare in the Community: Coriolanus on Saturday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. with Becky Cole. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the Circulation Desk.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

The Library hosts a silk scarf painting class on Saturday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. Lorraine Pepper will teach the class how to paint silk scarves using tie dye techniques. Class is limited to 10 students. There is no fee but advance registration is required.

MASHOMACK BENEFIT

Mashomack Preserve’s 36th annual benefit celebration, “Nature Unites,” kicks off on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. with cocktails, oysters and clams at the Manor House, followed by dinner under the tent and celebrating on the dance floor. (631) 749-1001.

COMING UP

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets, $50; at the door are $55. Tickets are on sale now at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

CLAM BAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak. Phone Shelter Island Kayak Tours at (631) 749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax deductible). Raffle tickets are $10 and prizes include a stay at Smith-Taylor Cabin, golf, wine and other experiences. Tickets and detail: (631) 749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds go toward financial aid for students with need.

