Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On July 12, Jospeh John Spagnola, 38, of Peconic was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and was issued a field appearance ticket to return to Justice Court at a later date.

David Larsen, 81, of Shelter Island was arrested on July 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent or more. The defendant was processed, held and later released on an appearance ticket directing him to Justice Court at a later date.

Subsequent to foot patrol enforcement on Shore Road for the July 13 fireworks display, Charles J. Murray, 52, of Shelter Island was observed smoking marijuana on a public roadway. He was arrested for 5th-degree criminal possession of marijuana, released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

Summonses

On July 11, Kevin G. Zavian of Maywood, New Jersey was ticketed on Stearns Point Road for failure to signal when turning.

Adam S. Cummings of Greenport was given a summons on Clinton Avenue on July 12 for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

C.I. Fleckenstein of Shelter Island was ticketed on Clinton Avenue on July 12 for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Christine L. Anderson of New York City was given a summons on Clinton Avenue on July 12 for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Kelci A. McIntosh of Shelter Island was ticketed on Stearns Point Road on July 14 for failure to keep right.

Kelly D. Sheppard of Red Bank, New Jersey was given a summons on West Neck Road on July 15 for inadequate stop lamps.

Matthew S. Onderkirk of New York City was given a summons on July 14 for having expired visual distress signals aboard his vessel in Shelter Island Sound.

On July 13, Edward R. Mullen of Riverhead was ticketed for securing his vessel to a mooring in Menantic Creek without permission.

Mark H. Sternberg of New York City was given a summons for insufficient personal flotation devices in his vessel off Crescent Beach on July 13.

Jerry G. Makris of Cresskill New Jersey was ticketed for imprudent speed in Crab Creek on July 13.

Susan M. Williams of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 12 for permitting a dog to run at large on Midway Road. Andre J. Monti of Shelter Island was given a summons on July 14 for permitting a dog to run at large on Daniel Lord Road, causing the animal control officer to struggle to get control of the dog.

Accidents

On July 9, a car driven by Jenna B. Esposito of Southampton was boarding the South Ferry when it struck a piling, causing damage to the passenger side of her vehicle. The driver stated that she was following the directions of the ferry worker on where to park and that he was the cause of the accident. He stated that she was traveling at a high rate of speed for boarding the ferry and he was unable to signal her to stop before the car hit the piling. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000 and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle registered to Dumac Business of Syracuse was struck while parked in the IGA parking lot on July 10, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the passenger side rear bumper and tail light. The driver of the car causing the damage had left the scene.

On July 11, a dump truck operated by Brett T. Poleshuk of Shelter Island was pulling away from the dump site at the Recycling Center when the accelerator stuck, causing the vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably until it hit a concrete barrier wall. No injuries were reported by the driver. Damage to the truck exceeded $1,000.

On July 11, a vehicle operated by Susan Schrott of Shelter Island was parked on a docking North Ferry vessel when a car driven by Vincent J. Cunningham was put in gear and struck her car from behind. There was minor damage to the back bumper of the front car; no damage was done to the rear vehicle.

On July 12, a car operated by Wendy Wachtel of Sag Harbor was traveling eastbound on West Neck Road. As she was approaching the intersection with West Neck Road, she stated, she was looking through her pocketbook, which was in the passenger seat, and did not see a vehicle operated by Brando Maria Rispo of Brooklyn, stopped at the stop sign. Ms. Wachtel stated that she rear-ended the front car but does not remember after that point. An airbag in the driver’s side of her car deployed. The second vehicle was pushed into the center of the intersection as a result of the collision. Mr. Rispo stated that after the collision he got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage and that Ms. Wachtel also exited her car but left it in drive. Her car then rolled into the open passenger door of the second vehicle. Ms. Wachtel sustained a minor injury to her wrist but refused medical attention. The other vehicle’s passengers had no injuries. There were damages exceeding $1,000.

On July 13, a car operated by John V. Spinelli was backing up and struck a car that was parked behind his in a private driveway off Menantic Road. The parked car, registered to Stephen German of Naples, Florida, sustained damage to the left front quarter panel. The moving car had minor damage to the back right bumper.

Other Reports

On July 9, a protected person walked in to police headquarters to inform police of a possible violation of the order of protection that had been issued.

A caller reported what appeared to be a hand grenade on the beach near the lifeguard stand on July 11. Police located the suspicious object and determined it to be a toy.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Heights on July 12.

Following a report of a large group of people smoking and leaving garbage on the beach in West Neck on July 13, police responded and advised the group to pick up all garbage; no marijuana was smelled or observed.

All Shelter Island Police Department personnel were on the scene for 2019 fireworks setup, traffic control, marine patrol and cleanup on July 13.

Marine Incidents

A number of vessels were impounded at Wades Beach on July 10 for not having permits to store on town property.

After observing an overloaded vessel off Silver Beach on July 13, the bay constable escorted the vessel to an anchored vessel in West Neck Harbor. The bay constable checked the required equipment was aboard and issued a warning for overloading.

While on patrol on July 13, a bay constable saw a floating dock piling approximately 8 inches x 10 feet floating in Dering Harbor. The pole was secured and towed away.

Animal Incidents

On July 10 a caller reported dogs barking in Silver Beach for 30 minutes. The officer spoke with the owner explaining the local laws.

A dog allowed to run at large was reported in the Center on July 11. The officer advised the owner of local prohibitions on dogs at large and warned that violations could result in enforcement action.

On July 12 a West Neck caller reported dogs barking for 20 consecutive minutes. The officer found no dogs barking on arrival. The owner stated his dogs were not barking and that he is being harassed. The officer advised the owner to call police headquarters to discuss this matter.

On July 13, a caller reported an injured osprey caught in a fishing line on his boat in Menantic Creek. The bay constable and animal control officer were able to free the bird and transferred it to a wildlife rescue volunteer to transport it to the veterinarian.

On July 15, a West Neck caller left a voicemail reporting barking dogs. Upon call back, the caller said the barking had ceased. The officer advised the caller to contact Southold police dispatch if unable to reach a Shelter Island unit as reports via voicemail may result in a delayed response.

On July 15, a Ram Island caller reported a sick raccoon in his yard. The animal control officer confirmed the raccoon was sick and dispatched and removed the animal.

Aided Cases

Between July 9 and July 15, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to 12 calls for assistance. Ten patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH), one to Southampton and one patient self-transported to ELIH.

Alarms

On July 13, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in Silver Beach caused by cooking in the kitchen.

The SIFD chief responded to a false alarm in the Center on July 15, caused by a faulty smoke detector.

Traffic Control Officers

48 parking tickets were issued this week.

