Pridwin to pitch renovation project to ZBA

The Pridwin Hotel overlooking Crescent Beach is planning some major renovations on its 10-acre site that require variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Hotel representatives will be at Wednesday night’s ZBA meeting scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall to make the case for special permits for a two-phase project to:

• Expand the second and third stories of the hotel, each by 1,349 square feet.

• Expand the front of the building by 2,468 square feet.

• Undertake additional basement excavation and/or finished basement work.

A special permit is also needed for:

• A 514 square-foot-cochere entrance to the building through which a vehicle could pass to provide arriving and departing guests with protection from the elements.

• A 300-square-foot deck and egress stairway.

• A 700-square-foot additional pool patio and an 880-square-foot wood deck to accommodate four seasonal pool cabanas.

In the second phase of the project, the owners need a special permit to construct:

• A 6,060-square-foot activity center.

• Seven new cottages covering 5,824 square feet of the property.

• Relocation of the tennis office.

• Construction of an 875-square-foot laundry/utility building and relocation of a storage building.

