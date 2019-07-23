Featured Story

Pridwin to pitch renovation project to ZBA

by
Government, News, Real Estate
No Comments

COURTESY PHOTO

The Pridwin Hotel overlooking Crescent Beach is planning some major renovations on its 10-acre site that require variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Hotel representatives will be at Wednesday night’s ZBA meeting scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall to make the case for special permits for a two-phase project to:

• Expand the second and third stories of the hotel, each by 1,349 square feet.

• Expand the front of the building by 2,468 square feet.

• Undertake additional basement excavation and/or finished basement work.

A special permit is also needed for:

• A 514 square-foot-cochere entrance to the building through which a vehicle could pass to provide arriving and departing guests with protection from the elements.

• A 300-square-foot deck and egress stairway.

• A 700-square-foot additional pool patio and an 880-square-foot wood deck to accommodate four seasonal pool cabanas.

In the second phase of the project, the owners need a special permit to construct:

• A 6,060-square-foot activity center.

• Seven new cottages covering 5,824 square feet of the property.

• Relocation of the tennis office.

• Construction of an 875-square-foot laundry/utility building and relocation of a storage building.

[email protected]

Comments

comments
, ,