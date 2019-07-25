Shelter Island Reporter Editorials

Good neighbors

Sylvester Manor is an essential institution on Shelter Island. When it rebranded itself as an “educational farm,” it clearly defined its mission and the day-to-day benefits its staff provides to the Island community.

The Manor brings history alive to all ages, from confronting America’s original sin — slavery — to chronicling the Island’s progression through the centuries. It also undertakes a careful stewardship of our natural resources that have brought, and continue to bring, sustenance and beauty to all.

The Reporter knows how important the Manor is to the Island, covering it extensively, promoting its good works and events almost weekly in our paper.

Recently, a neighbor of the Manor contacted the Police Department and went before the Town Board to voice her concerns that amplified music coming across Gardiners Creek to her residence was a disturbing intrusion.

It’s a credit to Police Department Chief Jim Read that he and his department took this seriously, as did as the Town Board. But most importantly, it was Sylvester Manor’s response of also taking the concern seriously that should be noted, and working with all parties to find a solution.

One neighbor asking questions shouldn’t be mocked. People come here — or at least they used to — for that rarity in the modern world, peace and quiet. Sylvester Manor knows that, and provides it on an almost daily basis with its undisturbed woods and fields that are open to all.

It also knows how to be a good neighbor, and again, we congratulate the Manor for seeking a resolution with a resident over an issue of peace and quiet.

The (welcome) British invasion

Sticky wicket. Googly. Lolly. Break one’s duck. Howzat?

These terms could be about a ghastly medical condition, cartoon characters, something extremely painful to a waterfowl and, well, complete confusion.

These figures of speech, all related to Britain’s great bat-and-ball game, will be explained, if you ask politely — remember, it is British — this Saturday, July 27, when the Shelter Island Cricket Club plays its annual match to raise money for the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps.

Get the yard sale foraging out of the way and delay the trip to the beach to get to the Island Boatyard at 9:30 a.m. — or a bit later, cricket tends to take its time — to experience the charity match (see story, page 9). There’s also a variety of food and drink, including delicious sweet and savory fare in the British style, and games for the kids.

The Ambulance Foundation is an important, worthy cause, and the cricket organizers do a great service by keeping attention focused on it. The annual matches have already raised more than $100,000 over the years for our Emergency Medical Services.

Come Saturday, and you’ll see crisp and fascinating feats of athleticism — well, you’ll see a good cricket match played by those who know how — but you will also have a special time at what is one of the most lively and pleasant community picnics the Island summer has to offer.

