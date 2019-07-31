Grace period ends on vacation rental registrations

When the Town Board revised its rental law in June, it established a 30-day grace period for enforcement of the revised law. That 30 days expired on July 26, Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. said.

As of last Friday, Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Officer Arthur Bloom reported there have been approximately 20 short-term, 70 long-term and three homesteader’s hardship applications filed with the town.

Violations of the revised law can carry a fine of up to $250 for a first offense of failing to register. A fine of up to $2,000 could be levied for a second offense and fines of up to $5,000 could be levied for subsequent violations. For continuing violations, each day or part of a day that a violation exists will be counted as a separate and distinct offense.

