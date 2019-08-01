THIS WEEK

ST. MARY’S ANIMAL BLESSING

St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. with a special service of comfort at noon to mourn the loss of a beloved animal. The service honors St. Francis of Assisi and features refreshments for both humans and pets.

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets, $50; at the door $55. Tickets are on sale now at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

ST. MARY’S LOBSTER BAKE

St. Mary’s is hosting its lobster bake fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at the church. Dinner includes lobster tail, shrimp and clams, a baked potato, corn-on-the-cob, dinner roll, and beer, wine and soda. The “landlubber” option offers steak. Tickets: After July 26 or at the door, $50. Limited to 80 eat-in tickets, for take out, call the office. 631-749-0770, stmarysshelterisland.org.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

The Shelter Island Preschool presents “Forest: A Unique Ceremony of Tastings,” a farm-to-table dinner to benefit the forest school program on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sylvester Manor. Admission is $150 and includes forest-inspired local foods and music. shelterislandpreschool.com.

CORNHOLE TOURNEY

The Lions Club cornhole tournament takes place Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Beach to benefit the Lions Club.

NEXT WEEK

CLAMBAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak. Phone Shelter Island Kayak Tours at 631-749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax-deductible). Raffle tickets are $10. Tickets and details: 631-749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

COMING UP

CARNIVAL

Hay Beach presents its annual Hay Beach Carnival and Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of 10 Hay Beach Road. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided to all Hay Beach residents and guests. The rain date is Aug. 24. RSVP accepts only to 631-749-1972.

ARTSI

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of ARTSI’s studio tours on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. It features the works of 16 Shelter Island artists working in various mediums including painting, sculpture, computer and fabric art and is open to the public free of charge.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

DUCK RACE

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presents its annual duck race on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Volunteer Park Bridge.

GREEN EXPO

The annual Green Expo will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SNAPPER DERBY

The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island and a weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Trio, a violin, piano and cello ensemble for its fourth concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Trio will be presenting their “Light and Matter” program, performing music by Scriabin, Haydn, Fauré and Schubert. The Trio is a winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition. A meet-the-artist reception will follow featuring wine and cheese. Donations are appreciated.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments