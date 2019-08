The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a beautiful summer day to start the work week on Shelter Island.

It will be a mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 79 degrees and winds from the northeast at 7 to 9 mph, turning to the southeast this afternoon.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, according to he NWS, with a low temperature of 70 degrees and light winds from the east.

