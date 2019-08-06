Warning: Callers pretending to be state police

The New York State Police are warning the public of a new phone scam targeting Long Island residents.

Callers identifying themselves as the New York State Police have been phoning individuals and requesting personal information, according to a press release.

The phone number the alleged scammers are calling from shows up on caller ID as a state police station, though the calls are not originating from the station.

“We can confirm this is a scam and add the State Police would never ask for this information over the phone,” the release said. “We are investigating the matter.”

In the case of any suspicious phone calls, police recommend you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure of the origin of the call. There should also be conditions to verify the caller, such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.

