Weather Service: Storms in Wednesday’s forecast

There’s chance for some turbulent weather today, with thunderstorms in the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Some of the storms could produce small amounts of hail, according to the NWS, along with strong wind gusts and heavy rain. The temperature will be about 80 degrees and the wind will be from the south at 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, according to the NWS. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 7 2 degrees, with the wind staying out of the south at 7 to 11 mph.

