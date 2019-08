A story on this site incorrectly had the price of the meal for adults at the upcoming Chicken Barbecue. It has since been corrected online.

The price is $30 for adults and $15 for children to enjoy the usual menu of chicken, corn, potato salad, watermelon and cold drinks.

The great summer event is Saturday, Aug. 17, at Fireman’s Field from 4 to 8 p.m.

