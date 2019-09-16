The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Aug. 19, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, and were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

Xavier Bonilla-Alfalla of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Marjorie I. DeMelo of Southampton, to speeding 56 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $90 plus $93.

Ricardo F. Flores Juarez of Flushing, to unlicensed driving, fined $40 plus $93; to an equipment violation, fined $100 plus $93.

Kelly G. Kinsella of Sag Harbor, to an equipment violation, fined $25 plus $93.

Ethan P. Klaris of Hanover, NH, to an equipment violation, covering a registration violation, fined $75 plus $93.

Christian A. Langendal of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Logan M. Librett of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, covering failure to keep right, fined $100 plus $63.

Binder Pools of Shelter Island, to safety violations, fined $300.

Kelci A. McIntosh of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Martin G. Morgenroth of West Palm Beach, Fla., to no inspection certificate, covering a registration violation, fined $75 plus $93.

Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island, to possession of marijuana, fined $100 plus $125.

Azamat Ochilov, of Bishkek, ZS, to two equipment violations, fined $75 plus $63 for each.

Thibaut Royer of Larchmont, to no personal flotation devices, fined $25.

Galit Shrvit of Sag Harbor, to driving while ability impaired, covering 1st-offense driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and violating miscellaneous rules, fined $400 plus $260 with a 90-day suspension.

Wilson O. Sinchi, to having undersized scup, fined $25.

Aasifali I. Versi of Morristown, NJ, to speeding 43 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $90 plus $93.

Bahram Azarian of Great Neck, to parking without a permit, fined $100.

Steve Levy of Shelter Island, to an expired inspection, fined $25.

Andre J. Monti of Shelter Island, to two charges of having a dog running at large, fined $100.

Susan M. Williams of Shelter Island, to having a dog running at large, fined$10.

Both Shelter Island Justice Court judges recused themselves from the case of noise disturbances against Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island.

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates, 13 at the request of the court and seven at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

