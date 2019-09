The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a beautiful, late summer day for Shelter Island.

The high temperature for Tuesday will be 72 degrees and the winds will be from the north at 6 to 10 mph. There will be clear skies and sunshine all day.

Tonight, some clouds move in and the temperature will drop to 54 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will shift to the east at 8 to 11 mph.

