Justice court adjudicates cases

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 7, 2019, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, and were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

Sean G. Costa of Northport, driving while using a portable electronic device, fined $50 plus $93.

Austin B. Cregg of Los Angeles, Calif., failure to keep right, fined $50 plus $93.

Susan A. Donlon of Brooklyn, a parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Douglas O. Gray of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., imprudent speed, $400 plus $205.

Joseph McBride of East Hampton, disorderly conduct, $200 plus $125.

Michael G. Moniaros of Brooklyn, imprudent speed, fined $100 plus $93.

Samuel L. Sicard of Cadiz, Ky., driving while intoxicated, fined $500 plus $260 and a 90-day suspension.

Angel A. Soto of West New York, N.J., a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Hector F. Zabala of Bridgehampton, unlicensed class driving, covering highway tax and safety violations, fined $150 plus $93.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failure to appear were Kristine A. Bartunek of Mastic, Harold Giraldo Perez of Hampton Bays, Beth Santillo and Roberto C. Toncel of N. Plainfield, N.J.

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates, seven at the request of the court and 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

Comments

comments