Police: Local man arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

James S. Lenzer, 58, of Shelter Island, was arrested by Shelter Island Police at 9:06 p.m. Thursday, and charged with driving while intoxicated, “operating with open alcohol,” and resisting arrest, according to the police.

The police said that “subsequent to a traffic stop and subsequent investigation, after receiving a complaint that Mr. Lenzer was operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” he was arrested on the above charges, held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island justice Court.

Mr. Lenzer was released without bail and ordered to return to court at a later date, police said.

Comments

comments