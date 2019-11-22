Election night victories hold with updated count

As expected, the numbers have changed a bit, but the results from the Nov. 5 election on Shelter Island remain the same.

Counting of absentee and affidavit votes has been completed, and while the election won’t be certified by the Suffolk County Board of Elections until next week, the winners remain Gerry Siller for supervisor and Mike Bebon and incumbent Jim Colligan as councilmen.

With 229 absentee votes and 26 affidavits, the results are as follows:

• Democrat Gerry Siller will take over the supervisor’s office on Jan. 1 having netted 863 votes to Republican Gary Gerth’s 606.

• Democrat Mike Bebon won 748 votes to top the list of Town Board candidates.

• Democratic incumbent Jim Colligan will retain his seat for another four years, widening his lead over Republican Marcus Kaasik with 632 votes while Mr. Kaasik’s vote count was 573.

• Republican Julia Romanchuk received 464 votes.

• Incumbent Paul Shepherd lost his seat, receiving 443 votes.

Because of the difference in party registrations and the work the Democrats had done in working the absentee list, Chairwoman Heather Reylek had correctly predicted on election night that the margins for her candidates would increase.

Election night results showed Mr. Siller with 700 votes with Mr. Gerth pulling in 514.

The closest race on election night had Mr. Colligan only 21 votes ahead of Mr. Kaasik, 504 to 483.

Mr. Bebon’s count on election night was 597, substantially less than he garnered when the absentee and affidavit voters were tallied.

While Mr. Shepherd had 10 votes more than Ms. Romanchuk Weisenberg on election night, 395 to her 385, she edged him out by 21 votes with the absentee and affidavit ballots.

