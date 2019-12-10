School Board: Septics could cost up to $5,000

Following last month’s decision to go it alone with a septic system the Shelter Island School District is mandated to update, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D, told the Board of Education Monday night he expects the work will cost between $2,000 and $5,000. He added he expects quotes before Christmas.

The school was one of several entities Town Engineer John Cronin had approached to participate in a study about the best ways to address high nitrogen levels in the Center. Others still participating in that project are the Shelter Island Library and Fire Department and several town buildings and the American Legion Post, which doubles as a youth center.

In other business: The Board of Education Monday night adopted a policy prohibiting sexual harassment and methods to deal with such charges. The revised policy commits the district to provide an educational and working environment that “promotes respect, dignity and equality and that is free from all forms of sexual harassment.”

The policy outlines the way in which charges of sexual harassment are to be handled, including separate interviews with the person making the charge, the person who is charged and any possible witnesses.

All information gathered would be assessed. The policy provides for a full investigation and allows both the person leveling the complaint and the accused to bring their own investigators.

The policy affects students, faculty, staff, consultants and non-employees such as contractors who might serve the district.

Two other revised policies — one dealing with accidents or medical emergencies and the other with management of head injuries such as concussions — were introduced for an initial reading.

Mr. Doelger reported that in line with its social and emotional values policy, students in November sent letters to veterans to thank them for their service to the country. He said ongoing projects are planned.

Winners of the Friday’s science fair were Sophie Clark at the lower level and Sebastian Quigley-Dunning and Madigan Teodoru, who tied for first place among upper level students.

Honored athletes

Kal Lewis was honored with a scholarship as an Outstanding East End Athlete by the Old Montauk Athletic Club (OMAC) at recent awards dinner. Also, 5K and 10K Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro was honored at the OMAC awards dinner for her community service.

It was an unusual step for the OMAC to honor an athlete not from East Hampton, according Todd Gulluscio — director of athletics, education, health, wellness and personnel.

Mr. Lewis and Emma Gallagher were honored as this year’s Suffolk Zone Physical Education Award recipients for Shelter Island School.

Alberto Morales broke the Winter Track school record for the 55 meter dash in 7.6 seconds. He broke the previous record of 7.64 seconds held by Michael Payano.

