Islander arrested

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested Taylor Tybaert, 18, of Shelter Island just before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 21. He was charged, according to police reports, with criminal contempt in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

The police reported that, subsequent to an investigation into a violation of an active order of protection, Mr. Tybaert was arrested at a residence on Manhanset Road.

He was held overnight and arraigned at the Shelter Island Justice Court, according to the police, where he was released without bail and ordered to return to court at a later date.

