Police: Island woman, wanted in Washington, charged as fugitive

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested an Islander Saturday night, who was a fugitive from justice from the state of Washington.

Katrina Williams, 30, was taken into custody on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m., according to police reports.

She was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice court and charged with “Escape, Escape from Community Custody/Failure to report as a result of a felony conviction.”

She was ordered by the court to be remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility where she will await extradition proceedings.