Registration date looming to change party affiliation before primary votes

The deadline for registered voters to change party affiliation for any primary in New York in 2020 is Friday, Feb. 14.

Applications for those who wish to make a change can be obtained at Post Offices, but must be received at the Suffolk County Board of Elections in Yaphank either by mail or in person at BOE headquarters by that date.

Shelter Island Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek, said she would also have applications on her front porch, 97 North Ferry Road.

Those who are comfortable with their current party affiliation but need to make a change in an address have until April 8 to file.

New voters, however, need to register by April 3 if they wish to vote in any state or local primary.

The New York State Democratic Presidential Primary this year is on April 28.