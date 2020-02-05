Shelter Island Police Blotter: Fourteen tickets issued this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

TICKETS

Pablo Berrezueta of Montauk was driving on North Ferry Road on Jan. 28 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for operating without a license and driving while his registration was suspended/revoked.

On Jan. 29 an anonymous motorist described seeing a truck speeding; police located the driver, Sandra M. Gonzalez Escudero of Hampton Bays, who was subsequently ticketed on St. Mary’s and Manhanset roads for failure to stop at a stop sign and to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle. She was also cited for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling.

Four days later, Ms. Gonzalez Escudero was stopped on North Menantic Road and given two summonses for driving out of class and for using a portable electronic device.

Dawn B. Hagen of Sag Harbor was given a summons on North Ferry Road on Feb. 1 for driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

On the 2nd, Anton W. Ficurilli of Greenport was ticketed on South Ferry Road for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Maximillian K. Pelletier of Shelter Island was given a summons on Feb. 3 for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Also on Feb. 3, Fidel Hernandez-Huit of Riverhead was given two tickets on North Ferry Road for having inadequate or no brake lights and for operating out of class.

Alvin Garcia of Sag Harbor was ticketed on North Ferry Road on Feb. 3 for driving while his registration was suspended/revoked.

Police conducted traffic stops and distracted driving and radar enforcement in the Center, Menantic and the Heights on Jan. 28 through 30 and Feb. 1 through 4, resulting in eight tickets and six warnings.

ACCIDENT

Kenneth L. Lewis Jr. of Shelter Island was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on Jan. 30 when he hit a deer that had run onto the roadway, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On Jan. 28, police assisted Southold police by registering a license plate number assigned to a person mistakenly thought to be suicidal. The individual’s Facebook account had been hacked with that information and BOLO (Be On the Lookout) and Vigilant warnings were issued and then later rescinded.

That day, police also assisted in making contact, on request, with another individual.

A caller requested an extra patrol on Jan. 29 after an unknown person rang the doorbell at 2 a.m.

On Jan. 30 a caller reported, for information purposes, that a person in apparently an “agitated state” had entered a Center store, then left without incident. An extra patrol was requested.

The next day, a caller told police about hunters on a vacant lot in Silver Beach. Police located a hunter who was certified and authorized to be on the property.

A caller reported on Jan. 31 that two men had removed a boat trailer from a neighbor’s property. Police contacted the property’s owner who had given the men permission.

Also on that day, a caller said that gunshots were heard in the Center and also reported on ongoing issues with hunters. An officer canvassed the area with negative results.

A complainant called 911 on Jan. 31 to report a man had come to her Silver Beach residence to ask directions. Police located the person who told the officer he was lost and had stopped to get directions. No further action was taken.

Police received a report that a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in West Neck on Feb. 2; an officer responded and searched the area with no results.

Police were told on Feb. 3 about a red flashing light coming from a property located across a creek in Silver Beach. An officer confirmed that the light was a result of work being done on the resident’s deck.

On patrol on Feb. 3, an officer noticed lights on at a Sunset Beach staff house. A manager reported that staff were on the property to check on maintenance during the mild weather.

In other reports, officers conducted D.A.R.E. classes for fifth and seventh graders; responded to a disabled vehicle; attended intoxilyzer and taser training; and assisted the Fire Department in helping a resident at home.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

There were three deer incidents on Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 and 2; all were dead and the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified for removal.

A dog was reported at large in Westmoreland on Jan. 30; an officer searched the area with negative results.

ALARMS

A caretaker accidentally set off a panic alarm while working in a Center resident’s attic on Jan. 28.

On the 30th, a Center caller reported receiving a message from Suffolk County Systems regarding an alarm in the residence. Police contacted the company and learned that the message had to do with a system connection problem and was not notice of an active alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 29. The patient had been bitten by a dog; an animal control officer was on site to check the dog’s license and medical information.

A second person was taken by an EMS team to ELIH on Feb. 2.