Thiele steps up to Assembly leadership role

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has been appointed to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s Standing Committee on Rules. Leaders of both majority and minority conferences serve on the Rules Committee.

“Assemblyman Thiele’s decades of experience in the New York State Assembly make him aptly qualified for the esteemed membership position,” Mr. Heastie said, noting that the legislator, who represents Shelter Island, was first elected in 1995 and has continued to be re-elected ever since.

The Rules Committee supports the operations of the Assembly, determining the order in which bills are considered by other standing committees; the introduction of bills; and other critical matters affecting the movement of legislation.

“I am honored be selected as a member of this prestigious committee by Speaker Heastie,” Mr. Thiele said. “I welcome the new responsibilities that come with the role, but as always, the 1st Assembly District comes first. I see this role not only from a statewide perspective, but as a way to improve the lives of the people who elected me to office.”