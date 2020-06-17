Louie the Clip will be back in business; Gov’s Phase 2 allows outdoor dining, barbershops, hair salons

Louis and Anita Cicero (Credit: Charity Robey)

Louis and Anita Cicero returned from Florida to Shelter Island in the middle of last month. A barber on the Island for 61 years, Mr. Cicero, known as “Louie the Clip,” started cutting hair at their home not long after they got back.

“It’s by appointment only, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings,” Ms. Cicero said, and only for customers of many years, in their home’s shop. “It’s been good to see old friends.”

She noted that several other professionals have been cutting hair at their homes, but not in shops, which was not allowed when non-essential businesses were required to close.

But since Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 10 allowed restaurants to open outdoor dining, and hair salons and barbershops to operate, the Ciceros will be free to open to all customers.

But that won’t happen until at least some time next month, Ms. Cicero said. She at times wishes her husband would take his time. “But Louie says we’re historical,” she said with a laugh.