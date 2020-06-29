News from Goat Hill: Drought brings challenges

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Brown is the new green it seems.

Fairways on Goat Hill normally turn their summer hue in July, but dry weather debuted early this season. Rainfall for the month of June has averaged 9.1 inches over the last 10 years. This year, the month has yielded just 4.8 inches, if that.

For golfers, the arid fairways produce the summer rolls that can add 10 yards or more to average shots, prompting players to rethink club selections and approach shots to the green. But the dry weather also dangerously stresses our greens, which are being watered around the clock to keep them in their prime.

So while you are enjoying your round, please do not disturb the sprinklers or turn off the water source while we are in this drought situation. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

And if you have a hotline to Mother Nature, now is the time to use it.

Mark your calendars

Shelter Island Country Club’s (SICC) first tournament of the season is July 19 at 4 p.m. Format will be announced soon. Watch for details.

Tuesday Twosomes kick off

SICC members can still sign up for our new summer league. The Tuesday Twosomes played their first rounds on Tuesday afternoon. If you want to join in the fun, email [email protected] or sign up at the pro shop. You only need to sign up once and pay the weekly fee when you are able to play. Weekly league fee is $10 for members, $15 for members renting a cart. Shotgun start is at 5 p.m.

Time change for weekly Ladies Scramble

Women of all golfing abilities are invited to play a no-pressure 9-hole round on Friday mornings. Non-members welcome. New start time is 9:15 a.m.

Congrats to Jay Card III

SICC members offer huge kudos to Jay Card III for breaking the course record Saturday at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC) . Card’s round of 61, which included an eagle, six birdies and one bogey, nipped the record set by Rick Southwick in 1992 by one stroke. Card, a GBCC member and Shelter Island High School graduate, became a golf professional last year.

Flying Goat offers porch service

The Flying Goat is now offering porch service for lunch and early evening dinner. Please call for dinner reservations — 631-749-5404. The bar and clubhouse remain closed but patrons can order drinks and food from the bar menu to take out to the picnic tables. Cart beverage service on the course begins Friday, July 3.

A restroom is accessible in the clubhouse during restaurant hours. Only one person at a time may enter the area to use the restroom and safe distancing must be practiced at all times. Patrons must wear masks to access the porch and to enter the building to use the restroom.

Follow ‘The Goat’ on social media

Find us on Facebook atfacebook.com/shelterislandcc/ or follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CCShelterIsland.