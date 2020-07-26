News from Goat Hill: Taplin does it again

Oh, so close. Susanne Lavarello just misses a putt on the ninth hole during Shelter Island Country Club’s ‘Three Clubs and a Putter’ tournament. (Credit: Julia Best)

The name at the top of the leaderboard is a familiar one: Bruce Taplin fended off a fierce field of competitors to win last Sunday’s “Three Clubs and a Putter” tournament at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC).

Taplin, SICC’s reigning club champion, shot a 36, one stroke better than his rivals. Finishing in a three-way tie for second place were John Wallace, Gordon Cantley and Skylar Needham, each shooting a 37.

Karen Gibbs blew away all comers among women golfers, scoring a stellar round of 40. “I should play with three clubs more often,” she quipped. Her closest competitors were Mary Fran Gleason and Sue Hine, who tied for second with scores of 46.

Fewest putts honors went to Gordon Cantley and Linda Hacker. They each had 13. Patty Hollywood netted $173 in the 50-50 raffle. The tournament, organized by SICC board members Ann Beckwith and Karen Gibbs, was the club’s first in this pandemic summer and attracted more than 30 member and non-member golfers, a fine turnout. Well done, Goat Hill golfers.

The next SICC outing, the ever-popular Backwards Tournament, takes place on Sunday, Aug. 16. Shotgun start is 4 p.m.

Attention golfers

Gov. Cuomo’s latest executive order regarding the safe reopening of New York State during the pandemic bans walk-up bar service for the time being. No more Double Mulligans (an ice bucket containing two beers) to go, I’m afraid. Alcoholic beverages can be served only to patrons seated at a table who are ordering a meal. The governor, fearing a second surge of the virus, issued the order after seeing scenes of large sidewalk gatherings of bar patrons in New York City.

Tuesday Twosomes

The summer league tees off weekly at 5 p.m., and there’s always room for more. Sign up by emailing [email protected] or at the pro shop. Weekly league fee is $10 for members, $15 for members renting a cart. The cost for non-members is $40 (league and greens fees and cart rental). Everyone plays their own game. No mulligans and no gimmees. Scorecards must be turned in to the Golf Committee each week. End-of-the-season prizes in various categories will be awarded in September.

From the archives

In the early years of SICC, the golf club was also home to a tennis court, which was located where the maintenance shed is now. A tennis membership came with a $5 annual fee, according to board minutes from the 1920s.

Tennis members could bring guests, who were charged a paltry 10 cents an hour to use the court.

No one under the age of 15 was allowed, however. Tennis supplies were sold in the clubhouse and the club arranged for bus transportation to and from the Prospect Hotel in the Heights.

Initially, the club limited the number of tennis members to 30 “because it is desired to avoid the possibility of overcrowding the court at any time,” according to a letter to members written by Charles L. Morse and Harold Otis.