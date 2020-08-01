Havens Farmers Market Vendor of the Week: Greenport Jerky Company

(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Havens Farmers Market Vendor of the Week is Greenport Jerky Company.

Vincent and Carolyn Macchirole have brought their 23-year-old family recipes to share with market patrons.

Their premium, small batch jerky starts with the finest beef brisket and marinates for 24 hours.

It’s then dehydrated for two to four hours, depending on the cut. This slow process creates a mouth watering treat that’s a best seller.

Come see them and the other local vendors tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Market by the History Center.