UPDATE: Tropical storm in today’s Island forecast

(Credit: Courtesy of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The National Weather Service has announced a tornado watch from noon to 4 p.m. for Suffolk County.

Below is the original Reporter story:

Tropical Storm Isaias is barreling up the East Coast, and will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds today to Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The heaviest weather will come between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, with southerly winds at 20 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 to 65 mph. Up to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast.

PSEG has told customers to be ready for scattered power outages.

Coastal flooding is also a concern, with high tides up to 3 feet above average, according to the NWS.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is the town’s emergency management coordinator, said the town “is prepared for the impending tropical storm.” He has met with town department heads to review operational plans, as well as holding conference calls with PSEG.

The chief emphasized that for general power outages, residents should phone the PSEG Long Island Call Center at 1-800-490-0075.

Emergencies, such as live wires on the ground or downed poles and trees blocking roads, can be reported directly to the Police Department by phoning 911.

Any need for emergency shelter should be directed to the Police Department, the chief said.