Police make two arrests Thursday for assault and grand larceny

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Shelter Island Police Department officers made two arrests on Thursday, Sept. 24, one in East Hampton and the other on the Island.

According to police, at about 8:40 p.m., Martin Scheiber, 49, of Shelter Island, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of an attempted assault “subsequent to an investigation into reported domestic incidents.”

Mr. Scheiber was held overnight and later arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date, police reported.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

About two hours earlier, Glenn K. Kushner, 65, of East Hampton, was arrested in East Hampton and charged with grand larceny in the 3rd degree, police reported, subsequent to an investigation into a construction project.

Mr. Kushner was taken into custody, held overnight and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court, according to the police, and ordered to return at a later date.