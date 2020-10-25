A Halloween hunt around the graveyard

St. Mary’s Churchyard. (Credit: Martin Burke)

It’s that spooky time of year and the Shelter Island Historical Society is jumping in with a fun challenge: The 2020 Cemetery Scavenger Hunt.

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, contenders can explore the graveyard behind St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to find the answers to a set of questions by reading the headstones.

To enter the hunt, visit shelterislandhistorical.org and get the list of questions. There are a few guidelines to be aware of:

• This scavenger hunt is designed for teenagers and adults, but kids are welcome to play with parental supervision; no one under 14 should be unaccompanied by an adult or responsible teen.

• Watch where you step in the graveyard; there are plenty of places for the careless to twist an ankle.

• Many of the headstones are very old and therefore delicate, so do not touch the stones, the answers are visible while standing or crouched.

• Remember that this is a graveyard, so explore, learn, and enjoy respectfully. It is wisest to visit while the sun is up, given the potholes, low headstones, and little hillocks (not to mention the ghosssssssst).

• Correct answers to easy questions are worth 1 point, to medium questions are worth 2 points, and to hard questions are worth 3 points. To gain the prize, you must earn 40 of the possible 80 points. You do not have to answer every question on the sheet to win. The three individuals or teams who earn the most points will win a special prize.

• When you’ve finished your sheet of questions you can take a picture of each sheet with the answers clearly written (it’s best to use the back of each page for notes) and email the photo to [email protected]

If you prefer, you may drop the completed sheets and your contact information in the receptacle provided by the main door at the Havens House History Center anytime before the night of Nov. 1.

Answers will be promptly tallied and winners will be contacted with a time to come by the History Center and pick up their prizes. After the Scavenger Hunt ends, the top three points-earners will be contacted again for their additional prizes.