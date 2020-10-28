Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Joseph A. Loomis of Uncasville, Conn. was driving on North Ferry Road on Oct. 20 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for not having distinctive or secure license plates. He was also ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree — a misdemeanor.

On Oct. 26, Edward Reid of Ronkonkoma was issued a summons on Lake Drive for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Police conducted 14 distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops in Menantic, the Center and the Heights on Oct. 20, 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26, resulting in 11 warnings and three tickets.

Other reports

An owner reported on Oct. 20 that his dinghy was missing from a beach in Dering Harbor. An officer canvassed the area with negative results.

An officer on patrol on the 20th noticed doors open on a parked vehicle in Tarkettle. The owner said he left the doors open on purpose to air out the vehicle.

An officer helped another agency by serving an order of protection personally on Oct. 21. On that date, a caller told police, for information purposes, that a political Trump sign had been taken from her Center property.

A case of grand larceny was reported on Oct. 22 when the complainant said an identified suspect removed objects without permission or authority.

A caller reported on Oct. 23 that while traveling north on New York Avenue, a vehicle headed south drove around a parked FedEx truck at a high rate of speed and almost hit her vehicle head on. An officer made contact with the alleged owner regarding the incident.

On Oct. 24, a loud party was reported in Longview. When an officer arrived, there was no noise but he spoke with someone regarding the complaint and was assured that he and his friends would refrain from making any further disturbance.

Also on the 24th, a caller reported receiving derogatory text messages and wanted it to stop. The caller was advised to block the number and to report any harassing or threatening contact.

An employee of a business in the Heights reported the use and attempted use of several credit cards that were possibly stolen.

A caller told police that people may have gotten lost in Mashomack, looking for a dog. An employee was able to help in finding them — and the lost dog.

On Oct. 25, an officer supervised the removal of property from a Center home related to an order of protection. There were no problems.

Police were told on the 25th that a family member was riding the caller’s dirt bike without permission. The owner of the bike was contacted and stated that permission had been given.

Also on that date, a caller reported that her children went for a walk in the woods and a 9-year-old didn’t return with the others. When an officer arrived, the mother said they had found the young person walking out of the woods on South Midway Road.

A visitor to Police Headquarters on the 25th reported that an identified person had taken an object from her apartment in January and never returned it.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center because of young people skateboarding on the property. Two days later, the caller flagged down an officer and said that the youths had returned. They were told they did not have permission to skate there and complied.

Police investigated a call about a trailer left in a roadway in Shorewood on Oct. 26. An officer searched the area and was unable to locate the trailer. When informed of that, the caller said the owner had removed the trailer in the meantime.

Among other incidents during the week, police attended training in Brentwood, verified the location of a vehicle for another state’s DMV, looked into two lost-and-found reports, assisted a resident in the home and responded to two calls about keys locked inside vehicles.

Alarms

Smoke in a second floor stairwell set off a fire alarm at a Dering Harbor residence on Oct. 22. An officer found that an employee had accidentally cut a wire to the alarm system.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm in Longview on Oct. 24. It was declared a false alarm due to a faulty smoke detector.

Animal incidents

A dog at large was reported in Silver Beach; the animal control officer (ACO) recognized the dog and returned it to its owner.

A caller said a dog was running at large in the Center. The ACO knew the dog but it had returned home by the time the officer arrived. A loose dog in West Neck was brought inside before the ACO arrived; it had been in its own yard.

Barking dogs were reported in Shorewood; the ACO responded and found no dogs barking.

A bird was reported trapped inside a house in Menantic; the ACO captured the wren and set it free outside.

An injured turkey in the Center was called in; the ACO observed the turkey and thought it was mobile enough to survive.

A bird was reported unable to fly in West Neck. The ACO was not successful in capturing the bird.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 20, 22 and 26. A fourth person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Oct. 20.