Featured Story

Where Islanders can vote early in-person

By Ambrose Clancy

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

There is no place on Shelter Island for in-person early voting.

Polling places for early voting include the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue; the Southold Senior Center on Pacific Street in Mattituck; Windmill Village on Accobonac Road in East Hampton; and Stony Brook University Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road in Southampton.

Support local journalism, subscribe today

You can vote at any location in the county, though you will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.

For a complete list of polling places and more information, visit the Board of Elections website at suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE.

The dates and times for early voting are:

• Thursday, 10/29: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Friday, 10/30: noon-8 p.m.

• Saturday, 10/31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 11/1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Polls will be open on Shelter Island on Election Day, Nov. 3, at the Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Related Content