Where Islanders can vote early in-person

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

There is no place on Shelter Island for in-person early voting.

Polling places for early voting include the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue; the Southold Senior Center on Pacific Street in Mattituck; Windmill Village on Accobonac Road in East Hampton; and Stony Brook University Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road in Southampton.

You can vote at any location in the county, though you will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.

For a complete list of polling places and more information, visit the Board of Elections website at suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE.

The dates and times for early voting are:

• Thursday, 10/29: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Friday, 10/30: noon-8 p.m.

• Saturday, 10/31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 11/1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Polls will be open on Shelter Island on Election Day, Nov. 3, at the Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.