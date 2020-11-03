Early vote tallys from county Board of Elections

(CREDIT: Beverlea Walz)

Shelter Islanders had only one totally local race and it appears in early returns that they have chosen Stanley Birnbaum to succeed Helen Rosenblum as Justice Court judge.

The votes to date are still changing, but percentages are holding with Mr. Birnbaum pulling in 57.3% of votes to Ms. Rosenblum’s 42.65%, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In all early returns, results will not include substantial absentee ballots or affidavits which will be counted next week.

Island Republican Chairman Gary Blados said even after absentee ballots are counted, he doesn’t see a turnaround. He attributed the loss to the state-wide trend toward Democrats.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) appears to have won comfortably over opponent Heather Collins, if the early returns hold up, with Mr. Thiele garnering 57.3% of the vote to her 43.7%.

Initial results continue to come in strong for Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin in the 1st Congressional District. He’s now showing 58.38% of the votes for results posted so far. Results are currently showing 115,223 votes for Mr. Zeldin and 82,111 for Democrat challenger Nancy Goroff.

In the race for state Senate, Republican Anthony Palumbo is showing 53,928 votes (54.13%) compared to 45,683 (45.85%) for Democrat Laura Ahearn.

Judge Rosenblum has served the Justice Court since 2004 and in the past was cross endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans. But this year, the Democrats opted to endorse Mr. Birnbaum instead of cross endorsing.

Mr. Birnbaum has lived on the Island since the 1970s and has been a practicing attorney for 47 years. He has served on various Bar Association committees and nonprofit boards.

Judge Rosenblum also serves as attorney for the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners and is a former Shelter Island Town Attorney. She has been presiding justice for the East End Regional Intervention Court, otherwise known as the drug court, that seeks to help those with drug problems to reverse their courses and reclaim their lives.

These numbers are shifting quickly as districts begin to report additional results. The Reporter will provide more information early tomorrow morning.

