Mashomack musings: Evergreens, our faithful friends

Evergreens like these seaside cedars stay green all year long. (Credit: Alex Novarro)

Every year, as winter approaches, Shelter Island’s landscape undergoes dramatic changes. Blustery winds and rains strip most trees of their leaves. Yet, the evergreens remain full throughout winter.

Evergreens are one of two categories of trees. The other category, deciduous trees, usually produce wide and flat leaves that drop completely during fall. Evergreens only lose small numbers of leaves or needles at a time, maintaining their ability to photosynthesize throughout the year.

Cedar trees are the most abundant evergreen here, often found along the shoreline or in open fields. White pine is another native species; handsome windrows of the fast-growing conifer supply a steady supply of pinecones for craft projects.

The prickly leaved and deer-resistant American holly bears colorful, red berries in the winter. But look carefully, because hollies are diecious, with male and female plants. Only females will bear berries.

Evergreen trees originated and are commonly found in colder climates, although they have evolved to live in tropical areas now, too. Their needles are actually tightly rolled leaves; you can even unfurl them if you pull them open carefully.

Because water evaporates from leaves’ surfaces during photosynthesis, this shape allows them to retain water much more easily than deciduous trees. Additionally, a waxy coating on the needles helps build resistance to harsh weather.

The sturdy needles will drop only after two to three years, normally from more interior portions of a branch. Evergreens also go into a reduced activity period in winter to preserve energy.

As we move through the darkest days of the year, take the time to appreciate these spots of green in an otherwise brown-hued landscape. Like faithful friends, evergreens stand with us until the fresh green of spring comes around again.

