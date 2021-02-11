Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

Note: Shelter Island Public Library Programs are online; visit silibrary.org to register.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

English as a second language: Thursdays, 7 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Library.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected]com to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Out of school fun zone for grades pre-K to 4: Shelter Island Youth Center, from 2:45-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, $10 per child, per day. 631-749-0309.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected] wn.us.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Open Saturdays in the winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Sundays, 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12, LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY – All town offices closed.

MONDAY, FEB. 15, PRESIDENT’S DAY – All town offices closed.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY

CACTUS HEART CARD, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Saturday, Feb. 13. Design your own cactus heart card, perfect for Valentine’s Day or just to say “I love you.”

DIY PAWS WITH CLAWS, Ages: 2-5. Pick Up Between: Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

Feeling wild? Design your own paws to let out your inner animal and show off your claws. Great for imagination and understanding different textures.

CHINESE DRAGON: Pick Up Between: Saturday, Feb. 13. Bring this Chinese dragon to life just in time for Chinese New Year on the 12th. Use the kit and instructions provided to breathe life into your very own dragon and do your own dragon dance.

FAMILY PROGRAMS THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY

HOMEMADE MOCHI: Pick up ingredients between Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Make this traditional Japanese ice cream. Supplies are limited.

NAME THAT TUNE: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. Join library specialist Theresa Owens for a music quiz for all ages. Limited to 20 people, suitable for ages 12 and up.

KAHOOT QUIZ, on romance movies, link is on library site and social media from Feb. 1 to 27.

ADULT PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, FEB. 12 Friday Night Dialogue

MY COUNTRY TIS OF …? With Jules Feiffer and Reporter columnist Robert Lipsyte, 7 p.m. on Zoom. From the perspective of 65 years as an Oscar-winning screenwriter, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist and social commentator, Jules Feiffer reflects on changes in the world today. Zoom, register at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 4 p.m., Virtual Tour of Pollock/Krasner House, guided by Joyce Raimondo.

Discover how artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner expressed their feelings with paint. Zoom, silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19 Friday Night Dialogue

SON OF THE SOUTH: A conversation with Bob Zellner and Diane McWhorter, 7 p.m. on Zoom, register on silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20, 2 p.m. The Blues and Beyond.

The story of African Americans in the United States is explored with music, videos, narration and illustrations of the evolution of African American music alongside U.S. history. This interactive program is presented by East End Libraries. Zoom, silibrary.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 to 5 p.m. Email: [email protected] for zoom link

WATER QUALITY ADVISORY BOARD, Thursday, Feb. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.