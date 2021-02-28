Congratulations!

Henry Binder (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island High School graduate Henry Binder has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

He is a 2020 Island graduate, now pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Sciences.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

For the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.