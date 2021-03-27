Spring cleaning drive at school: ‘Toss for a cause’

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If the hint of warmth in the air awakens your urge to open windows, clean out closets and refresh your look, your timing is impeccable.

The Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society is raising money for the American Cancer Society by teaming up with SAVERS, an eco-friendly fundraiser for nonprofit organizations. Your no-longer wanted or needed goods that can be sold will generate funds for an important cause.

National Honor Society Adviser Janine Mahoney said the goal is to collect 100 33-gallon bags of clothing/soft goods, as well as boxed small household items.

Because there is limited access to storage at the school, there will be designated drop-off days throughout April. These are:

• Saturday, April 10: 10-2

• Sunday, April 18: 10-2

• Friday, April 23: 2:30-4:30

• Friday, April 30: 2:30-4:30

• Saturday, May 1 9-11

All drops will occur in the back parking lot on School Street.

Donated items must be clean and in saleable condition. Here is a list of what can be donated:

Clothes

Men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, coats, shoes, scarves, handbags, wallets, fashion accessories, ties, belts, backpacks, etc.

Household Textiles

Bedding, comforters, blankets, sheets, towels, linens, tablecloths, curtains, pillows, etc.

Small Household Goods

Kitchen items (such as pots/pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, serving pieces and hand-held appliances), home decorative items, knick-knacks, toys, games, and small electronics.

Please use bags for clothes and textiles and tightly packed boxes for small household goods.

The donated goods will raise 20 cents a pound for soft goods and one cent a pound for household items. More information is available at this link:

//fundrive.savers.com/e/shelterislandptsasinhsfundrive031221