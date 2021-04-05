Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Loconsolo, Martini

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

John A. Loconsolo

Members of the Loconsolo family wish to say they are heartbroken that John A. Loconsolo passed away on April 1, 2021. He was an amazing father and businessman, they remembered, who was blessed with 101 years of life.

He was born to Jack and Victoria Loconsolo in Brooklyn. His father always said he wanted his son to be born in “the greatest city on earth.”

John partnered with his father early on, starting their own contracting firm, painting churches and schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn. Other ventures of note include the first repaint of the Verrazano Bridge and the World Trade Center. His projects grew in number and spanned the east coast to Florida and west to Las Vegas and California. He was President of LoCon Realty Corp., Loconsolo Properties and Jack Loconsolo & Company.

John was a member of the Board of Directors of the Brooklyn Federal Savings BanCorp, where he served as chairman of the bank. He was a founding member and past president of the Columbus Citizens Foundation. During his presidency, from 1983 to 1985, he established a College Scholarship Committee. He was a member of the Knights of Malta, Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great and the American Society of the Italian Legions of Merit.

With the passing of his daughter Victoria, he established the Victoria Loconsolo Foundation, which he personally funds. Since 1984 the Foundation has supported educational institutions, foster care agencies and other worthy causes.

He was also a director of Futures in Education, a nonprofit organization for the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens. He initiated a “Be an Angel” program,” part of the Futures in Education Foundation. This program enables parents to give their children a proper Catholic education that they otherwise could not afford. The Foundation personally supports approximately 100 children in the program.

John enjoyed spending his time on Shelter Island and New York City with his family. He had compassion and empathy for the people he met throughout his life. He was a great storyteller and a good listener. He was self-educated and successful throughout his career as a real estate developer and investor. When asked for some words of wisdom he would simply say, “I never thought I knew enough.”

Mr. Loconsolo was predeceased by his beloved wife of many years, Jean, and his eldest daughter Victoria, and his son Giacomo. He is survived by his children Maria Loconsolo, Jacqueline Gates, Antoinette Chiaro, Regina Dedick, Janet D’Auria, Elizabeth Sposato, and Rosemarie Rizzo, and his sons-in-law Andrew Dedick, Michael Sposato and Robert Gates. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The hole in our hearts, his family said, can only be replaced with all the good, loving memories he provided us with and his sense of “family first.”

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8 at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home, 9620 Third Avenue, Brooklyn from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A mass will be said at St. Anselm Church in Bay Ridge Brooklyn at noon. His burial will be at St. John’s cemetery in Queens. A family reception will follow. The family is also planning a memorial to take place on Shelter Island this summer. Donations may be made to the Angels Program in his name at the Futures in Education Foundation, 243 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Piergiorgio Martini

Piergiorgio (Piero) Martini, of Shelter Island, formally of Manhasset and Sea Cliff, passed away on Feb. 13 at the age of 84.

Married to Clara Yuranich, Piero shared his lifelong passion for sailing and the sea with her for over 30 years.

Born in Italy, he lived throughout South America before eventually landing in New York. It was here where he met Clara, and where they bonded over growing up in the same seaside town of Lussinpiccolo, Italy.

He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, love of ocean adventures and questionable advice.

He is survived by his daughters Marinna (Al) and Kim Martini (Beth), step-father to Roberta (Brendan) and Peter (Eva) Yuranich, and as “Pepo” to eight grandchildren.