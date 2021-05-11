Update: Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Nicholas Morehead

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Nicholas Morehead, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 10, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Isle at 5 Prospect Ave, Shelter Island Heights, on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the children’s NYS 529 college fund.

Please go the website below, enter the gift code listed and the amount of the donation:

www.Ugift529.com

Gift Code: 79G-N6Y