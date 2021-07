(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Judy Hole, a longtime resident of New York City and Shelter Island, died on June 17, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Hospital after a brief illness. She was a summer resident of Silver Beach since she and her late husband, Sam Surat, bought their house there in 1977.

A memorial service is being planned in New York City for this October.

A detailed obituary will follow soon in the Reporter.