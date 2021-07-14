Dog attack results in serious injury

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

On July 11, at about 7:40 p.m. Shelter Island Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched and located two subjects who had been attacked by a pit bull dog while they were walking their own small dogs on leashes.

The incident occurred on a town road in Hay Beach.

A 17-year-old and her mother, both of Shelter Island, sustained injuries with one injury being classified as serious.

The victims were transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. The Shelter Island Police Department, in conjunction with a town animal control officer and the town attorney, are investigating and, according to police, two town code violations will be issued for the pit bull owner.

A “dangerous dog” hearing/proceeding will be requested by the town attorney to determine the disposition of the pit bull, which is currently impounded.