Congratulations, Katherine Brady Goldsmith, Max Tang, and Our Lady of the Isle scholarships

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Double congratulations to Katherine Brady Goldsmith, daughter of Jessica Galligan Goldsmith and James Goldsmith of Armonk, N.Y. and Shelter Island, and granddaughter of the late Carol Galligan, a longtime Reporter staffer.

Katherine recently graduated from Stony Brook Medical School and has begun her residency in emergency medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston where she will be a first year resident and clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School.

In May, Katherine married Maximilian Tang, a computer analyst at Athenahealth, Inc.

Katherine and Max met while working together as EMTs in college (she at Wellesley College and he at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and will reside in Somerville, Mass.

Scholarships awarded

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Our Lady of the Isle Parish’s annual Jeanne Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship Award was presented at the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, July 18 by Finance Officer Amber Brach-Williams. From left, Fr. Peter DeSanctis with award winners Tyler Gulluscio and Emma Martinez Majdisova.