Cooking up some good times — New event debuts for Legion

Sweet smiles of a summer day. Fiancés Tom Spotteck and Amira Lisle were a popular station at the Legion Barbecue Cookoff on Saturday, Aug. 28. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

While some bemoaned the cancellation of the Fire Department’s traditional Chicken Barbecue due to COVID precautions, a group including Mitchell and Sean Clark, decided to organize a new event, a Barbecue Cookoff on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Community Center.

Teams of cooks vied for bragging rights and many familiar faces that would have been seen at the Chicken BBQ turned up for the eats and the fun.

Proceeds go to benefit the work of Mitchell Post #281, serving active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans, their families and the community.

Grillers John Brownlie, Mark Kierans and Steve Grise stayed cool. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)