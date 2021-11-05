Goat Hill season winding up

‘Dolly Parton’ put in a stunning appearance at Shelter Island Country Club’s Halloween party at Goat Hill. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Halloween party Saturday night was the last event of the season — a great way to end the 2021 season on a high note.

The clubhouse was decorated to the max and it was a near sellout. DJ John rocked the house and Dolly Parton took the top costume, with Axel Rose taking second and Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) taking third. Thanks everyone for coming and look forward to next year.

SICC 2021

It was a great year at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) with our membership up 35% and the number of rounds played at an all time high. The irrigation project has paid great dividends and the course has never been looking better.

We also had a record year of donations for our 120-year celebration. The proceeds will go toward a big upgrade of the practice facilities and a learn-to-golf program for both juniors and adults. Stay tuned for more details as they develop.

As part of our mission to keep golf affordable and SICC a centerpiece of the Shelter Island community, we rely heavily on our members. We encourage all members to renew when they receive their 2022 membership package. Tell a friend or neighbor to join.

We also offer a social membership for all those non-golfers. Support Goat Hill and help keep us on our current trajectory of getting a little better each year. Once again, thank you for such overwhelming support this year. Happy Holidays.

TEDDY GRANT

On a sadder note, we regret to inform all our members and friends that our longtime employee and friend Teddy Grant passed away on Oct. 28. Teddy was always reliable and a great fan of our beloved Goat Hill. He will be sorely missed. Our condolences to the entire Grant Family.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro shop — Open weekends until weather permits.

